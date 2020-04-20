‘America 2.0 is Going to Look Vastly Different’: Mark Cuban, Steve Bannon Describe Post-Coronavirus World Heavy on AI

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American business life is going to look significantly different after the coronavirus pandemic has ended, billionaire Mark Cuban said in a Monday interview on the War Room podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam and Jason Miller.

“I think America 1.0 is gone. We’re going through a reset as we speak, and we’re getting ready for America 2.0. And that’s where the entrepreneurial spirit really needs to pump in,” the Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner said. “Big companies aren’t going to hire the same way, they’re not going to retain employees the same way. Small companies are going to have to adjust considerably. There’s going to be a lot more buying done online … we have to recognize America 2.0 is going to look vastly different than America 1.0.”

Bannon, a former White House adviser to President Donald Trump, asked Cuban how industries might evolve in post-coronavirus America. “You’ve said … not only is your brand going to be associated with how you handled and comported yourself with your employees in this that’ll last for decades, there are going to be companies that are going to be built during this and after this time that are going to last for a generation. … Where do you see those companies being built?”

“Artificial intelligence, robotics, personalized medicine will be the big three,” Cuban said. “I’m a big believer in American exceptionalism. I want America to dominate all facets of business life globally. I want to treat Americans as family, but be a good global citizen and just kick everybody’s ass. But in order to do that and bring back those jobs that we’ve lost, we’re going to have to be the best at all advanced technologies.

“We are not the best at robotics right now. Germany, Japan, China, to a lesser extent, is better than us,” Cuban added. “In order for us to reclaim manufacturing from East Asia, our opportunity to do that is going to come from being the best at robotics.”

Bannon, who briefly headed Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and subsequently served as White House counselor for six months, called Cuban an “entrepreneurial populist,” albeit a “big-government” one.

“Mark is one of these entrepreneurial populists. This is part of the, hopefully, the Trump movement, but not just the Trump movement, but the Bernie movement, all the Bernie guys. … The entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s going to get us to the other side,” Bannon said.

However, he added, “Mark Cuban is a smart guy, a great guy. But he’s not the end-all and be-all. He’d be the first to tell you he’s kind of a populist, and I realize he’s a big-government populist.”

