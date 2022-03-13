An American freelance journalist, Brent Renaud, who previously contributed to The New York Times, was killed in Russian fire outside of Kyiv on Sunday, according to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

Renaud, 50, was shot and killed in the town of Irpin, which was confirmed by the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov. The suburb of Kyiv has been the target of violent shelling by Russian forces during the last few days.

The first known American journalist to be killed is causing shockwaves with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan telling CNN Sunday that the killing is, “obviously shocking and horrifying,” adding that the U.S. will look to “measure and execute appropriate consequences.”

The New York Times released a statement in response to the death of Renaud.

Response from a New York Times spokesperson in regard to the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/K11eW685yr — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 13, 2022

The statement included information to clarify that Renaud was not working for The New York Times on assignment when he was killed, although he was wearing a press badge from many years prior.

A spokeswoman for the Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha said, “We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death.” Renaud has worked for a wide range of American media outlets, including NBC, HBO and The New York Times.

Ukrainian officials have also said that another journalist was wounded in the Russian fire.

