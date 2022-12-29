JUST IN: Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania on Human Trafficking Allegations, Local Media Report

Controversial kickboxer and social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania as part of a human trafficking investigation, according to multiple reports.

The Romanian outlet Libertatea reported Tate, 36, was arrested Thursday alongside his brother Tristan at a luxury villa. The Romanian newspaper Gândul reported the arrest came following reports two women were being held on the property against their will.

Reuters obtained a photo of Andrew and Tristan being “escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest after 24 hours in custody.”

According to reports, the pair are suspected of being part of a group that exploits women by “forcing them to perform pornographic demonstrations.”

Tate’s reported arrest comes a day after he and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg sparred online.

The misogynistic social media influencer tagged Thunberg in a post to show her his cars.

“Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars,” he wrote. “My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg responded, “[Y]es, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate later implied Thunberg was not old enough for him to have sex with. He has routinely said women belong in the home rather than working and is known for his screeds about masculinity. He is banned from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Tate’s home in Romania was raided by authorities earlier this year after it was alleged two women were being held there. It is unclear if reports of his arrest are related to that case.

