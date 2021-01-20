Ann Coulter on Wednesday called for the Senate to convict outgoing President Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.

“Trump’s last act in office: An amnesty,” Coulter wrote in a message on Twitter. “Dear GOP senators: Please vote to convict.”

Trump's last act in office: An amnesty. Dear GOP senators: Please vote to convict.https://t.co/LQepHeD3zd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 20, 2021

Coulter included a link in her message to a Breitbart story focused on an executive order Trump issued during his final evening in the White House that provided Deferred Enforced Departure for at least 94,000 Venezuelan nationals in the United States. Citing “deteriorative” conditions in Venezuela, the order will allow the group to remain in the U.S. for another 18 months.

The conservative author of 13 best-selling books rose to prominence with her 1998 book about former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, High Crimes and Misdemeanors.

She also spoke favorably of Trump during the 2016 presidential election but became critical of him in 2018 for his failure to impose more restrictive immigration policies and to build a “wall” along the U.S. border with Mexico. She said he lost her support in a speech in March of that year, calling him a “shallow, lazy ignoramus.”

The Senate is considering whether to convict Trump on a charge of inciting insurrection after the House of Representatives voted 232-197 last week to impeach him.

