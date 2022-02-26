Anonymous Hackers Claim Responsibility for Russian Government Website Outages, Hacked State TV Broadcasts

The “Anonymous” hacker collective claimed responsibility on Saturday for the alleged cyberattacks that caused numerous Russian government websites to go down.

The website for the Kremlin, Russia’s Ministry of Defence, as well as state-affiliated media RT.com were all reportedly down due to the attacks.

The group had declared on Thursday that “officially in cyberwar against the Russian government” in retaliation against the invasion of Ukraine.

“Anonymous has ongoing operations to keep .ru government websites offline, and to push information to the Russian people so they can be free of Putin’s state censorship machine,” the group said in a tweet Saturday morning.

"We also have ongoing operations to keep the Ukrainian people online as best we can."

“We also have ongoing operations to keep the Ukrainian people online as best we can,” the tweet added.

Ukraine had been hit with malware attacks coinciding with Russia’s invasion, per the Associated Press. A director at a U.S. network management company told the AP that Ukraine’s internet was “under severe stress.”

Another Anonymous Twitter account claimed Saturday that it had disrupted the broadcasts of Russian state TV in order to show “the truth about what happens” in Ukraine.

Multiples news outlets reported that the channels had been hacked and were broadcasting Ukrainian songs.

According to CNN, Saturday marks the third consecutive day that “Russian websites have been inaccessible, at least for some period of time.” The Kremlin denied on Friday that Anonymous was the reason the sites were down.

