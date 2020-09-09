Anti-Immigrant Norwegian Lawmaker Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an anti-immigration member of the Norwegian parliament.

Tybring-Gjedde, who is a notorious anti-immigration hardliner who has made a series of inflammatory statements on the subject, explained his nomination to Fox News in an interview:

The nomination submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide. “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News in an exclusive interview.

This isn’t the first time Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Trump. In 2018, he and fellow Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen threw Trump’s name into the ring for his diplomacy with North Korea. Trump did not win.

In 2020, there were 318 nominees for the prize, short of the record 376 who were nominated in 2016.

If Trump were to win, he would join five members of the U.S. executive branch; four presidents and one VP, according to The Obama White House:

Our story starts in 1906 when Theodore Roosevelt became the first President to win a Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, three other Presidents and one Vice President have received the honor. Below is a list of recipients from the White House President Woodrow Wilson in 1920, for his efforts in ending the First World War and help in creating the League of Nations.

President Jimmy Carter in 2002, for his efforts in finding “peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development.”

Vice President Al Gore in 2007, for his efforts to obtain and spread knowledge about climate change.

President Barack Obama in 2009, for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation.

As a nominee, Trump joins a much wider field that has included Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Joseph Stalin. According to the Nobel database, “The three most common searches on individuals in the Nobel Peace Prize nomination database are Adolf Hitler, Mahatma Gandhi and Joseph Stalin.”

