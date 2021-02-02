AOC Reveals She Was Getting Texts Warning of Violence a Week Before Capitol Insurrection — Including From Members of Congress

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she was receiving many text messages warning of expected violence for nearly a week before the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 — including from other members of Congress.

During a lengthy Instagram Live video Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez prefaced her harrowing account of that deadly day by explaining the atmosphere leading up to the attack in order to dispel the notion that law enforcement authorities could not have seen the violence coming.

“One week before, the week prior to the insurrection, I started to get text messages that I needed to be careful,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “And that, in particular, I need to be careful about the 6th.”

AOC went on to describe the timeline of her swearing-in, then said “I probably started getting text messages about me having plans for my safety or me trying to figure something out, about Thursday.”

“And those text messages came from other members of Congress, they were not threats but they were other members saying that they knew and that they were hearing, even from Trump people and Republicans that they knew in their life, that there was violence expected on Wednesday,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez also described seeing the eventual rioters on the Monday before the attack and having encounters with them in the parking lot of the Capitol.

“Anyone who tells you that we couldn’t have seen this coming is lying to you, anyone who’s gone on the record and said that there was no indication of violence has lied,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “There were so many indications of this leading up to that moment. They were there on Monday.”

Watch the segment above via AOC on Instagram.

