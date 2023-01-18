‘Are You Listening To The Question That You’re Asking Me?’ Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Laughs at Reporter During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre let out a stunned laugh at a reporter’s question about the search for classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre underwent yet another hellish bombardment of questions about the classified documents discovered by Biden aides in private storage spaces — including his Wilmington home — which are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur. Jean-Pierre has taken a lot of grief in the briefing room for parrying any and all questions not covered by statements that the president and his counsel have made.

One such question, from AFP White House correspondent Sebastian Smith, elicited a stunned laugh from the press secretary — and another reminder to direct the question to the White House Counsel’s office :

SEBASTIAN SMITH: Okay. A very quick one on documents, if you don’t mind. Given these documents have shown up in very personal spaces — we all know that the President loves his Delaware home and it’s an extremely personal space for him — is he physically joining in the search for these things, rummaging around, you know, these boxes in the garage and wherever else — I mean, literally? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Are you — are you listening to your — the question that you’re asking me? SEBASTIAN SMITH: No, it’s a — no, it’s a — it’s serious matter — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I mean — SEBASTIAN SMITH: — where are these documents. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, look — SEBASTIAN SMITH: It’s a serious matter. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look — SEBASTIAN SMITH: Is he taking part in searching for his own documents? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’m going to be very consistent here. I am going to be very clear here, as I have been for the past couple of days — almost a week now — dealing with this. You know, we are going to — any specific questions that you have about this issue, I would refer you to my colleagues at the White House Counsel’s Office, who spent almost an hour taking these questions from all of you, many of your colleagues. I’m going let you ask that question to the White House Counsel’s Office. And anything else specific to this, I refer you to the Department of Justice, I refer you to the Special Counsel.

Watch above via The White House.

