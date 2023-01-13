‘Hold On!’ CNN’s Don Lemon Takes Offense When Chuck Schumer Says ‘I Know You Want to Buzz Around’ About Biden Docs

CNN’s Don Lemon took offense when Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the hosts of CNN This Morning of “wanting to buzz around” about President Joe Biden’s roiling classified documents issue.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchors Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins interviewed Schumer minutes after playing a before-and-after supercut of Republicans who are now “pouncing on Biden” over classified documents but downplaying ex-President Donald Trump’s matter following the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Schumer defended his own reactions as “entirely consistent,” citing the fact that he withheld comment immediately following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

After a few minutes, Schumer grew impatient with the questioning and tried to wave the hosts off, but Lemon stepped in to object:

POPPY HARLOW: So you said the president is fully cooperated and there’s no indication that he and the White House have not. But there is a real question about transparency and what the American people deserve. Let me just let. SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER: The prosecutors will get to the bottom of this and let’s let them do it, for God’s sakes! POPPY HARLOW: I hear you! SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER: I know you all want to buzz around and all of that, but bottom line is… POPPY HARLOW: But let me let me buzz for a minute. Let me let me buzz for one minute. And I promise we’ll get on to something else… DON LEMON: It’s not just, hold on, it’s not just us buzzing around. You’re the Democratic head of the Senate. This is a really important issue. It’s not just buzzing around. This is serious stuff. SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER: And if there were no special prosecutor, there would be you know, you might have a different thing to say, but there is. And now we have the law enforcement people who have the power to get all the facts out doing it. I support both. I think we should have a special prosecutor on each. I don’t mind your asking these questions, but my view is I’m not going to say anything. Let the special prosecutors do their job. POPPY HARLOW: The question I was going to ask is about the fact that when when this did come out after CBS News’s reporting and the White House came out and acknowledged it, they only addressed the documents found on November 2nd. But they knew at the time about the documents found on December 20th. And that’s what begs the question of full transparency. And it’s not just us. The Washington Post editorial board, you know, this morning says the same thing, that if the president and this White House answered more questions directly, like that exact timeline that would, quote, promote trust and preempt this criticism, would you like to see the White House do that today? SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER: I leave everything up to the special prosecutors. Their obligation legally was to report things to the archives the minute they discovered them. Unlike Trump, they did.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com