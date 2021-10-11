Arizona Republican Ridiculed for Tweet Declaring Bisexual Superman Is Supposed to Love ‘Louis Lane’

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers was roundly derided Monday for a tweet about Superman coming out as bisexual.

“Superman loves Louis Lane. Period,” she tweeted. “Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not. Just rename the new version Thooperman so we can all know the difference and avoid seeing it.”

Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not. Just rename the new version Thooperman so we can all know the difference and avoid seeing it. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 11, 2021

Okay, so a couple things about that tweet:

1) No typo could have possibly been more ironic than misspelling Lois Lane as “Louis Lane.”

2) The “Thooperman” reference looks like a pretty clear invocation of the “gay lisp” stereotype.

3) This Superman is not Clark Kent, but rather Jon Kent, the son of Lois and Clark. So one should probably not be declaring this character is in a romantic relationship with Lois Lane.

Twitter, of course, had an absolute field day with this hot take:

