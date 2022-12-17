Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ Amazon Worker Stops Gunman at Warehouse in Double Shooting

A gunman was stopped by an armed Amazon contract employee this week at a warehouse in Chandler, Arizona.

Chandler Police announced the shooting took place at an Amazon Flex warehouse and the suspect in the shooting is dead.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported:

According to Chandler Police, the shooting happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 at an Amazon Flex Warehouse located near McQueen and Queen Creek Roads, when 29-year-old Jacob Murphy drove to the back employee parking lot, jumped out, and opened fire.

One contract worker was shot and injured, but is expected to survive, police said after the shooting. Another contract worker for the company saw the shooting occurring and pulled out his own gun and fired at the shooter. He then went to the aid of the worker who had been shot.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans referred to the employee who intervened as a “good Samaritan.” The sergeant said the gunman was dead when police arrived from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as well as rounds from the other shooter.

“Murphy was pronounced deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and gunfire from the third male,” the officer said. The contract employee who shot the gunman is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police said the shooter’s motive may have had something to do with his girlfriend, who worked at Amazon.

Multiple Amazon employees spoke to local outlets about their experience during the incident, in which 10 rounds total were fired.

“I just heard popping, four or five pops, then went into a co-worker’s car and then took off, and then we parked for a minute, then we started hearing more shots,” one employee recalled to Fox 10 Phoenix.

“As soon as I saw employees running, I just put my van and drive and got out of here as quickly as I could,” another said.

The shooting led to a brief lockdown of the surrounding area, which was quickly lifted once police narrowed it down to the one suspect.

An Amazon spokesperson addressed the shooting this week in a statement to ABC News, saying the company is “working closely” with police.

“We’re deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot. We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

