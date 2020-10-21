A participant in a Covid-19 vaccine trial has reportedly died.

According to Reuters, Brazilian health authorities revealed “that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died.”

Details over the death have been scarce, with only claims that the participant had been taking placebos.

The trials will still reportedly go ahead.

University of Oxford spokesman Alexander Buxton said “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial,” and that, “The independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue.”

Shares for AstraZeneca fell on Wednesday after the reported death.

