The 17-year-old charged for his role in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin was carrying a legal firearm at the time of the incident, his attorney said in an interview.

“Wisconsin is an open carry state,” Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Joel Pollak, the host of Breitbart News Sunday. “You’ve seen the video of what was going on in that city. It was a war zone, and Kyle had every right — just as much a right — to be there as the people that were trying to burn down that city, and he was attempting to protect property and attempting to be there to provide medical aid.”

“Every person that has any sense at all is going to take a weapon to that location,” he added. “It was a legal weapon… It did not cross state lines. That charge is incorrect as a matter of law in Wisconsin. Actually, that weapon can be possessed by anyone 16 years or older.”

Rittenhouse was carrying a firearm in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when three men were shot the evening of August 25. He was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, in addition to charges related to carrying a weapon across state lines.

Wisconsin statute prohibits children younger than 14 from “possession of control” of “any firearm” unless they are accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older who has been designated by a parent or guardian. The state’s regulations governing those aged 15 and older vary widely depending on the type of gun being used and on whether the user is engaged in activity defined as hunting or training.

Pierce said Rittenhouse had been attempting to put out a fire when the confrontation that led to the shooting began. “Kenosha was burning, and he took a rifle so that he could protect himself if he needed to — and to protect property and to protect others,” he said. “This is one hundred percent self-defense. It’s not even close. Kyle was actually attempting to put out a dumpster fire that the rioters had set.

“The rioters got enraged by that,” Pierce added. “Kyle actually attempted to retreat. He was chased down by attackers that were repeatedly stating that he should be killed. They came at him lightning-fast and attempted to begin striking him and wrestling with this rifle with an intent to kill. He had no choice but to fire his weapon and protect himself.”

Rittenhouse is being held at a juvenile facility in Vernon Hills, Illinois, until authorities agree to an extradition request by Wisconsin. His next hearing has been set for September 25.

Listen above via Breitbart News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]