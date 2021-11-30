The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum condemned Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Monday for likening Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious diseases expert, to Auschwitz and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, calling the comparison “shameful.”

Logan made her remarks during Fox News Primetime.

“He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this,” said Logan, who didn’t name people other than herself who have made such a comparison. “Because the response from COVID. What it has done to countries everywhere. What it has done to civil liberties. The suicide rates. The poverty.”

The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum denounced Logan.

“Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” the institution said in tweeted comments.

