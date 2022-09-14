Bannon Threatens FBI Agents: Claiming ‘Just Doing Our Jobs’ Won’t ‘Save You. That’s What The Waffen SS Said’

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon interviewed Mike Lindell on his WarRoom podcast Wednesday, the day after Lindell had his phone seized by the FBI.

In the lengthy interview, Bannon made clear he has no love for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the law enforcement officers who currently work there — unless they turn on the bureau and become whistleblowers.

“I told the FBI guys, Steve, I told the FBI guys. I said, you guys are going to be on my 6 o’clock show on frank speech. And and they said this corrupt investigation, whatever you’re trying to do, and they go, Mike, ‘we’re just doing our jobs.’”

“I said, Yeah. I said, the corruption goes back to our government,” Lindell added as Bannon jumped in, “Hold on, hold on, hold on. Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop.”

“I want all the FBI people out there. We got whistleblowers all over the place,” Bannon then said, adding:

That phrase is not going to save you. That’s what the Waffen SS said. That’s what the Gestapo said to save themselves after 1945, when we won. We don’t want to hear you just doing your job, okay? You know what you’re doing. And it’s time now for you to come forward and be a whistleblower.

“There are dozens and dozens and dozens of whistleblowers coming from DOJ and FBI. You better be part of it. The excuse I’m just doing my job will not hack it anymore. Okay? I don’t want to hear that. That’s more whining. That’s whining,” added Bannon, who is currently facing trial for both contempt of Congress and defrauding donors to his southern border wall organization.

“Mike Lindell. So tell me, Lindell. Here’s the question. What are you going to do about it? What are you going to do about this?” Bannon then asked.

