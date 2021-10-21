Bay Area News Outlet Condemns Stephen Crowder’s ‘Horrific and Racist’ Attacks on Reporter Betty Yu

Bay Area CBS affiliate KPIX 5 addressed recent comments made by Steven Crowder against their reporter Betty Yu, calling it a ‘horrible and racist attack.’

Crowder was addressing a current story of how a San Francisco In-N-Out burger was shut down for not following Covid-19 mitigation mandates. After watching a local news report on this story filed by Yu, Crowder exclaimed, “Oh! That is an aggressively Asian face!” After the clip was done, he then added, “The reason I say that is because usually with the reporters, they’re kind of Americanized Asians. So I think it’s a good thing.”

The video was initially flagged by Media Matters, which led to understandable anger and venom from all corners of the Internet.

“Tonight, we want to let you know that we condemn a racist online attack against KPIX5 reporter Betty Yu, who you see here every night at 11,” co-anchor Ken Bastida said. Elizabeth Cook followed with “CBS television station and KPIX5 fully support our colleague Betty Yu and condemn the horrific and racist comments directed at Betty, as well as the other demeaning Asian stereotypes spread during Steven Crowder’s program on Wednesday.”

CBS Television Stations President Jennifer Mitchell and KPIX-TV San Francisco President/GM Kevin Walsh also voiced their support of Yu and condemned the attack releasing the following statement:

We stand in solidarity with Betty, an accomplished journalist and valued member of our CBS family. These hatefuland offensive remarks are outrageous and destructive and reaffirm the importance of our work as journalists to shine the work on anti-Asian violence and hate speech when it occurs.

Crowder has not yet publicly addressed the controversy but is likely delighting in the attention he is receiving and will almost certainly claim victim status to “cancel culture” which will only curiously make him more popular with the trollish set of people who comprise his audience.

Watch above via KPIX 5.

