Steven Crowder Makes Racist Jokes About Reporter’s Appearance: She Has an ‘Aggressively Asian Face’

By Josh FeldmanOct 21st, 2021, 7:59 am
 

Steven Crowder indulged in some racist jokes about a reporter’s appearance on Wednesday, calling her face “aggressively Asian.”

In San Francisco Tuesday, KPIX reporter Betty Yu covered the controversy over In-N-Out Burger being shut for indoor dining there because they were not checking patrons’ vaccination status.

In a segment first flagged by Media Matters, Crowder talked about In-N-Out Burger and praised the chain for “telling the city of San Francisco to stuff it.”

As soon as Yu’s report appeared on screen, Crowder started cracking up and remarked, “Oh! That is an aggressively Asian face!”

The racism didn’t stop there, and when the clip was done, he said, “The reason I say that is because usually with the reporters, they’re kind of Americanized Asians. So I think it’s a good thing.”

“It’s full Asian,” he added.

One of his co-hosts remarked, “I wish she would have kept her fan.”

The segment was roundly condemned on Twitter, including by some of Yu’s colleagues:

KPIX also addressed Crowder’s comments on air, telling viewers, “We condemn a racist online attack against KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu.”

Back in March, Crowder went on a shockingly racist rant mocking Black farmers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac