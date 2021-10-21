Steven Crowder Makes Racist Jokes About Reporter’s Appearance: She Has an ‘Aggressively Asian Face’

Steven Crowder indulged in some racist jokes about a reporter’s appearance on Wednesday, calling her face “aggressively Asian.”

In San Francisco Tuesday, KPIX reporter Betty Yu covered the controversy over In-N-Out Burger being shut for indoor dining there because they were not checking patrons’ vaccination status.

In a segment first flagged by Media Matters, Crowder talked about In-N-Out Burger and praised the chain for “telling the city of San Francisco to stuff it.”

As soon as Yu’s report appeared on screen, Crowder started cracking up and remarked, “Oh! That is an aggressively Asian face!”

The racism didn’t stop there, and when the clip was done, he said, “The reason I say that is because usually with the reporters, they’re kind of Americanized Asians. So I think it’s a good thing.”

“It’s full Asian,” he added.

One of his co-hosts remarked, “I wish she would have kept her fan.”

The segment was roundly condemned on Twitter, including by some of Yu’s colleagues:

It’s amazing how people who are overtly racist are also not funny. Completely disgusting attack on @BettyKPIX by Steven Crowder, who I suspect has not yet seen an aggressive Asian up close and probably should. https://t.co/4z6yKCPqvq — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 20, 2021

With all of the prowess of a sad middle school bully, this fool thinks it’s ok to spread racism and ignorance. It’s disgusting to hear his rant against my friend @BettyKPIX after all of the groundbreaking work she has done on #StopAAPIHate. This proves it’s still alive and well. https://t.co/3of0OSjJoz — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) October 20, 2021

My friend and @KPIXtv colleague @BettyKPIX — who has reported on many hate crimes/speech toward the AAPI community — was the target of RACIST REMARKS by this man. @YouTube — the AAPI community is demanding you not sit in silence and continue to allow this on your platform. https://t.co/6YZCTTdzF3 — Maria Cid Medina (@MariaKPIX) October 20, 2021

My friend and colleague @BettyKPIX who has done groundbreaking work on #StopAAPIHate does not deserve this hate speech.

Cc: @aaja & @YouTube https://t.co/NvqEZIiUIW — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) October 20, 2021

This is beyond disturbing and disgusting. @BettyKPIX, you are stunning. @YouTube needs to respond. This is not ok. https://t.co/na5RvWgKiv — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 21, 2021

This is BEYOND disgusting & infuriating. What is an “aggressively Asian face”? Maybe Steven Crowder needs to look in the mirror at who he is. @BettyKPIX #StopAAPIHate https://t.co/nGSUmzs4ht — Christine Ni 倪君怡 (@christineniSF) October 21, 2021

This is beyond disgusting and is hate speech. @BettyKPIX is a friend to many and has done excellent work sharing hundreds of stories including those involving the #StopAAPIHate movement. Your journalism fam stands with you.

Attn: @aaja + @YouTube https://t.co/Z6uNL5SGlp — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 21, 2021

Hate even reposting this but racist behavior needs to be called out. Ironically my friend @BettyKPIX has been dedicated to reporting on the anti-Asian hate running rampant in our country right now. This is despicable. pic.twitter.com/ctdbfETLcm — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) October 21, 2021

This is not comedy. It’s hate speech. @BettyKPIX is a fellow reporter at @KPIXtv & has been breaking story after story about hate crimes being committed against the AAPI communities here in the Bay Area. She absolutely does not deserve this. #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/t6PDrs6m1f — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) October 21, 2021

KPIX also addressed Crowder’s comments on air, telling viewers, “We condemn a racist online attack against KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu.”

Statement from KPIX 5 and CBS Television Stations condemning racist attack on @BettyKPIX. pic.twitter.com/XaDKHa7kqz — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) October 21, 2021

Back in March, Crowder went on a shockingly racist rant mocking Black farmers.

