House Republican Calls Out Top Trump Officials Over New Revelations of Continued Signal Chats

Outgoing Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a retired Air Force General, called out top Trump administration officials for continuing to use Signal to conduct top-level military and national security planning, even after the so-called SignalGate scandal.

The Atlantic reported this week on records released from the State Department following a Freedom of Information Act request from the group Democracy Forward that revealed 13 Signal chats that had never before been reported on.

The chats, which took place in the first six months of 2025, included top-level officials like Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Bacon shared the article on X on Wednesday and noted, “Signal is not secure and not good for sensitive communications. I was notified by law enforcement and House cyber experts that Russia hacked my Signal months ago.”

Signal is not secure and not good for sensitive communications. I was notified by law enforcement and House cyber experts that Russia hacked my Signal months ago. https://t.co/wqTNUQdLo8 — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) July 1, 2026

The bombshell report begins by recalling the SignalGate fiasco at the beginning of Trump’s second term:

President Donald Trump drew a simple lesson after his top national security advisers accidentally texted war plans to The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, last year. “I think we learned: Maybe don’t use Signal, okay?” he told Goldberg and others in the Oval Office on April 24, more than a month later. “If you want to know the truth. I would frankly tell these people not to use Signal.”

“But Trump’s top advisers did not heed his advice,” continued the report, which went on to detail the various newly discovered chats and their participants.

Read the full report here.

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