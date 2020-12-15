comScore

Ben Shapiro Brutally Mocked For This Viral Rant About How Dr. Jill Biden Shouldn’t Be Called Dr. Jill Biden

By Tommy ChristopherDec 15th, 2020, 8:19 am

Podcaster Ben Shapiro became a national trending topic overnight as people mocked him over a viral rant insisting that First Lady-to-be Dr. Jill Biden shouldn’t be called “Dr. Jill Biden” because she’s not a medical doctor.

Shapiro devoted nearly half of his Monday show to the topic of Dr. Jill Biden’s honorific, and The Wall Street Journal‘s campaign to diminish it. The paper sparked a firestorm of blowback by publishing an op-ed in which Joseph Epstein mocked Dr. Biden for being Dr. Biden, calling her “kiddo,” and then the paper doubled down by defending the article.

A short snippet that captured the essence of that extended rant — in which Shapiro said he joins in the sneering and insisted that the writer probably calls “dudes” kiddo as well, but does not appear to have literally used the words “argle” or “bargle” — went viral, garnering over a million views.

That rant prompted a flood of mockery that propelled Shapiro into a national trending topic on Twitter. A sampling:

Among verified users, Shapiro had his defenders, including an editor for TownHall and Ben Shapiro.

Most people’s mommies explain that there are other types of doctors the first time their child asks about it, and for most people, that explanation takes.

The full rant runs over 29 minutes, but to avoid taking Shapiro out of context, here are the first 8 minutes or so.

