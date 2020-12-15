Ben Shapiro Brutally Mocked For This Viral Rant About How Dr. Jill Biden Shouldn’t Be Called Dr. Jill Biden

Podcaster Ben Shapiro became a national trending topic overnight as people mocked him over a viral rant insisting that First Lady-to-be Dr. Jill Biden shouldn’t be called “Dr. Jill Biden” because she’s not a medical doctor.

Shapiro devoted nearly half of his Monday show to the topic of Dr. Jill Biden’s honorific, and The Wall Street Journal‘s campaign to diminish it. The paper sparked a firestorm of blowback by publishing an op-ed in which Joseph Epstein mocked Dr. Biden for being Dr. Biden, calling her “kiddo,” and then the paper doubled down by defending the article.

A short snippet that captured the essence of that extended rant — in which Shapiro said he joins in the sneering and insisted that the writer probably calls “dudes” kiddo as well, but does not appear to have literally used the words “argle” or “bargle” — went viral, garnering over a million views.

Ben Shapiro throws a tantrum about calling Jill Biden “Doctor”: “If you’re not impressed by Harvard Law then you certainly should not be impressed by a degree from University of Delaware in education…When I was at Harvard Law, an actual prestigious law school” pic.twitter.com/NkwoVQJuVk — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 14, 2020

That rant prompted a flood of mockery that propelled Shapiro into a national trending topic on Twitter. A sampling:

First Lady Jill Biden has a doctorate, ergo she a doctor. Ben Shapiro wetting the bed and speaking like a chipmunk won’t change this fact. https://t.co/ebf0FlYbxb — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) December 15, 2020

I don’t really understand the whole #hashtag thing, but if any #hashtag deserves to be popular, with the ability to bring together right, center and left, and Republicans, Democrats and independents, surely it would be:#NotImpressedByHarvardLaw. https://t.co/OPgq4rYiT3 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 14, 2020

If anyone wonders why on occasion people who went to Harvard University or Harvard Law are so embarrassed to say so that they euphemistically say instead “I went to school in Boston,” the existence on Earth of Ben Shapiro should fully answer any questions you have on that score https://t.co/12GO6YEiry — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 14, 2020

Big of Shapiro to call his wife ‘doctor’ even though she didn’t go to Harvard. https://t.co/R4c4H7mH9C — BJG 👑 (@briebriejoy) December 15, 2020

thinking about that time ben shapiro told the entire world he’s bad at sex — jingle george (@gtinari) December 15, 2020

This is also the guy that thought a pussy shouldn’t be wet https://t.co/nYlPES6vMl — Raychelle Burks (@DrRubidium) December 15, 2020

Among verified users, Shapiro had his defenders, including an editor for TownHall and Ben Shapiro.

I think it’s hilarious that this is why @benshapiro is trending and why the left is having a meltdown. https://t.co/E7P2hDasVY — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 15, 2020

Literally the next words of this clip — which you studiously avoided quoting — are, “I’m not impressed by it, you shouldn’t be impressed by it either.” Because law degrees are not inherently impressive or worthy of note in the same way medical degrees are. Which was my point. https://t.co/4RuNofeMm7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2020

Most people’s mommies explain that there are other types of doctors the first time their child asks about it, and for most people, that explanation takes.

The full rant runs over 29 minutes, but to avoid taking Shapiro out of context, here are the first 8 minutes or so.

