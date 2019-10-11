Bernie Sanders on Next CNN Debate: ‘Corporate Media Is Not Allowed To Ask’ About Income Inequality

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that income inequality would not come up at next week’s debate because “The corporate media is not allowed to ask that question.”

On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah told Sanders “I wish in the debate on Tuesday it comes up that our middle class seniors have to burn through everything they have, a generation of assets,” adding “Another issue is income inequality, I know that just last week you released a new plan…”

“Dean, let me make a prediction,” Sanders interrupted.

“Please do. I’m ready,” Obeidallah said.

“Over my life as a U.S. Congressman, as a Senator, as a Presidential candidate, I have been in many debates,” Sanders said. “The corporate media is not allowed to ask that question. Just not on the table.”

“You can’t ask: ‘Oh, Senator, what do you think about three people owning more wealth than the bottom half of American society? What do you think about CEOs making a thousand times more than their workers?'” Sanders continued, adding “That question will not be asked on television. That’s the simple truth, and people have got to understand that.”

“Now, when we talk about a corrupt political system, you’re talking about a media, it’s not what Donald Trump calls ‘fake news’, or enemies of the people, that’s crazy — but what it is is a media owned by large media conglomerates who serve their own interests, and they will talk about what is good, and what they won’t talk about is what might impact them negatively,” Sanders said.

Looks like the ball is in CNN’s court.

Listen to the clip above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com