Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders couldn’t resist getting in an attack on the billionaire class while answering a question about protecting abortion rights.

At Thursday night’s Democratic Presidential Debate on NBC News, co-moderator Rachel Maddow specifically directed a question to Sanders about the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“What is your plan, if Roe is struck down in the core while you are president?” Maddow asked.

“Well, my plan is, as somebody who believes, for a start, that a woman’s right to control her own body is a constitutional right, that government and politicians should not infringe on that right, we will do everything we can do defend Roe versus Wade,” Sanders said.

“Second of all, let me make, let me make a promise here, you ask about a litmus test,” Sanders continued, to no one who had asked him about a litmus test, “my litmus test is I will never appoint any, nominate any justice of the Supreme Court unless that justice is 100 percent clear he or she will defend Roe versus Wade.”

Sanders added that he doesn’t believe in packing the court, but that “constitutionally we have the power to rotate judges to other courts, and that brings a new blood into the Supreme Court, and a majority, I hope, that will understand that a woman has the right to control her own body, and that corporations cannot run the United States of America.”

Maddow gave Sanders extra time to answer the question she actually asked, “because the question is what if the court has already overturned Roe, and Roe is gone.”

“If Roe is gone, what could you do as president to protect abortion rights?” Maddow asked.

“First of all let me tell you this, didn’t come up here but let’s face this,” Sanders said. “Medicare for All guarantees every woman in this country the right to have an abortion if she wants it.”

Watch the clip above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com