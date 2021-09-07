President Joe Biden appeared to confuse derechos with tornadoes during a Tuesday visit to the storm-damaged Northeast.

“You know, it looks like a tornado — they don’t call them that anymore — that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country in Iowa and Nevada — I mean, it’s just across the board,” Biden said during a stop in Manville, New Jersey.

A derecho, which is defined as a long-lived storm in which damage exceeds 240 miles, caused an estimated $11 billion in damage to crops in Iowa last year. It was not immediately clear what event Biden was referring to in Nevada.

He might be confusing them with derechos which can look like tornado damage…? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 7, 2021

Observers took note, including Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean. “Yes, we still call them tornadoes,” Dean wrote, before wondering whether he meant derechos. “He might be confusing them with derechos which can look like tornado damage…?”

“Every part of the country, every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather,” Biden added at the event. “We can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse.”

Watch above via Twitter.

