Biden Blasts ‘Un-American’ Texas Abortion Law for Setting Up a ‘Vigilante System’

President Joe Biden condemned what he called the “un-American” Texas abortion law that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority declined to block, and said the Justice Department is looking at how to push against its enforcement.

On Friday morning, the president delivered remarks on the August jobs report in the State Dining Room of The White House, and took one question from a reporter after he wrapped up.

“One question on abortion rights in Texas, sir, what would be your message to women in Texas, and what can your administration do to protect abortion rights on a federal level?” Biden was asked.

Biden prefaced his response by noting that he was running late for his trip to Louisiana, and that he would talk more about this and other issues while there.

“But I have been, continue to be, a strong supporter of Roe v Wade,” Biden began, then said that “the most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out and… it just seems, I know this sounds ridiculous, almost un-American.”

“What we’re talking about, (it’s) not a debate about, I… respect people who think that, who don’t support Roe v. Wade, I respect their views. I respect them. Those who believe life begins at the moment of conception. And I respect that. I don’t agree, but I respect that, I can’t impose on people,” Biden said.

“But what I was told, and I must tell you, I am not certain, I was told that there are possibilities, within the existing law, to have the Justice Department looking to see whether there are things that can be done that can limit the independent action of individuals in enforcing a federal system, a state law,” Biden said, adding that he doesn’t know the answer yet, but he’s “asked that to be checked.”

In a blistering statement on Thursday, Biden ripped the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to take effect.

