Biden Congratulates American Women For Fighting Back After Dobbs Decision: ‘You Beat the Hell Out of Them’

President Joe Biden congratulated American women for fighting back on Tuesday after the Supreme Court overturned earlier this year the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

“As I said, women in America made their voices heard, man. I said last year one of the most extraordinary things about the Dobbs decision is what was about to challenge American women when the justice said they have it in their power to basically say let’s see what they’re going to do,” said Biden at a Democratic National Committee event Thrusday. “Well, guess what? Ya’ll showed up and beat the hell out of them.”

Biden then gave credit to Vice President Kamala Harris who was standing behind him on stage.

“Look, I said it then. Those who support ripping away the rights to choose don’t have a clue about the power of women in America, but now I think they do,” he said, followed by turning around to Harris. “And by the way, no one worked harder to get that message across America than this lady right here.”

Tuesday night saw victories for the pro-choice movement as a Michigan referendum that created a state constitutional right to abortion passed. In Kentucky, a ballot measure that stated that there’s no abortion right under the state constitution failed to pass. In Montana, a referendum was rejected that would’ve required, or else face repercussions, medical care to be given to those born prematurely or who survived an attempted abortion.

Watch above via CNN.

