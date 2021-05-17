Biden ‘Expressed His Support for a Ceasefire’ in Call With Netanyahu, White House Says

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and, according to a White House readout of the call, “expressed his support for a ceasefire.”

After remarks earlier Monday, the president was asked by one reporter if he’ll “insist on a ceasefire, given the escalation in violence we’ve seen over the weekend.”

Biden responded by saying he would be talking with Netanyahu later “and I’ll be able to talk to you after that.”

Asked if he'll insist on a ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence, Pres. Biden says: "I'll speaking with the prime minister in an hour, and I'll be able to talk to you after that." He does not answer if he believes Israel's actions are still "proportionate" https://t.co/nS1EFtd1vg pic.twitter.com/N4k57aqmdB — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2021

Hours later, the White House put out a readout of his call with the prime minister that says, “The President reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.”

The President welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem. He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. The two leaders discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end. The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch.

