Biden Extends Press Conference to Take Final Question From Fox News Reporter: ‘I Like Him’

President Joe Biden stopped his staff from herding reporters out of a Monday press conference to take a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who he said he “liked” despite his adversarial questions.

“Wait, wait, wait,” Biden said. “I know he always asks me tough questions, and [they] always have an edge to them, but I like him anyway. So go ahead and ask the question.”

Doocy, the son of long-time Fox News host Steve Doocy, proceeded to ask Biden about the distribution of vaccines for Covid-19 — which Biden said he hoped would be administered at a rate of 1 million daily within three weeks.

Doocy also asked about Biden’s rhetoric related to the virus, noting Biden said there was “nothing” the government could do to “change the trajectory of the pandemic” over the next several months. “What happened to two months ago when you were talking about, declaratively, that [you were] going to shut down the virus?” Doocy asked.

“I am going to shut down the virus,” Biden replied. “I never said I’d do it in two months. I said it took a long time to get here and a long time to beat it. We have millions of people out there who have the virus. We’re just, for the first day, I think, correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve been doing other things this morning, speaking with foreign leaders, but one of the first days that the numbers actually come down, the number of deaths, and the number on a daily basis and the number of hospitalizations. … It’s going to take time, it’s going to take a heck of a lot of time.”

A total of 1.2 million new Covid-19 cases were reported across the United States last week, which included both the last days of President Donald Trump’s term in the White House and the first days of Biden’s term. The figure represented a 21 percent decline compared to the previous week, the largest drop in new cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached American soil.

Watch above via Fox News.

