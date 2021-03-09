President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of his defense secretary at a Monday White House event.

“And I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general,” Biden said. “I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we just talked about.”

Biden made the comments about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at an event for two female generals he had nominated to lead combatant installations. Biden nominated Austin, a former four-star general who served as the head of Central Command from 2013-16, to lead the Defense Department in January.

Biden had correctly referred to him as “Secretary Austin” earlier in the event as he appeared to read from a teleprompter.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

