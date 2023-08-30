Biden Has Warm Words For DeSantis As They Work Together On Hurricane Response: ‘I Trust Him’

President Joe Biden offered friendly words to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when asked about his response to Hurricane Idalia currently ravaging the state of Florida.

DeSantis headed back to the sunshine state on Wednesday to help direct state resources as storm and powerful winds cause increasing damage to coastal cities. The crisis is a critical point for DeSantis to prove his leadership capabilities as vies for the Republican nomination against former President Donald Trump.

During a White House press conference on Friday, Biden refused to disparaged DeSantis when asked about how he is dealing with the Hurricane by a reporter.

“Mr. President. Governor DeSantis is also running for president. You are running for reelection. Do you sense any politics in your conversations with him about this issue,” a White House reporter asked Biden.

“No, believe it or not, I know this sounds strange, especially how the nature of politics today. But, you know, I was down there when the last major storm,” Biden responded. “I spent a lot of time with him walking from from community to community, making sure he had what he needed to get it done.”

“I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help. And I trust him to be able to suggest this is not about politics, is about taking care of the people of this state,” the president added.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

