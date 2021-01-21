If the first two days are any indication, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s chief foil in the briefing room might be Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.

After a tight skirmish during Psaki’s first briefing on Wednesday, the press secretary and Doocy mixed it up over the subject of masks — and why President Joe Biden and other members of the First Family were wearing masks at certain times during the previous night’s inaugural festivities.

“Why wasn’t President Biden and all members of the Biden family masked at all times last night if he signed an ex-executive order that mandates masks on federal lands at all times?” Doocy asked, referencing an executive order Biden signed Wednesday afternoon — which was one of the first three he signed in his presidency — requiring masks for anyone on federal property.

Psaki replied to Doocy — mistakenly referring to him by the name of his father, Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy.

“I think, Steve, he was celebrating an evening — a historic day in our country,” Psaki said. “And certainly he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives.”

Doocy followed up.

“As Joe Biden often talks about, it is not just important the example of power but the power of our example, was that a good example for people watching who might not pay attention normally?” Doocy asked.

Psaki, in her rebuttal, again addressed Doocy as Steve, and doubled down on her position that the unique circumstances of the event called for an exception.

“I think the power of his example is also the message he sends by signing 25 executive orders — including almost half of them related to Covid,” Psaki said. “The requirements that we’re all under every day here to ensure that we’re sending that message to the public. Yesterday was a historic moment in our history. He was inaugurated as President of the United States. He was surrounded by his family. We take a number of precautions, but I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]