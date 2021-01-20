Fox’s Doocy Questions Biden Press Secretary on Backing ‘Potentially Divisive’ Trump Impeachment

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, noting it will be “potentially divisive.”

“If president Biden wants a theme of his presidency to be unifying the country, does he think that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should drop a potentially divisive Senate impeachment trial?” Doocy asked Psaki at the press secretary’s first briefing.

Psaki reiterated that Biden’s overarching goal is unity, highlighting the importance of bringing the nation together following such a divisive election.

“We are confident, though, that just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people,” she added.

“His view is that the way to bring the country together is to address the problems we’re facing, and so that means getting this Covid relief package through, having Democrats and Republicans take a serious look at that and have conversations with each other about how to move it forward, and he’s going to leave the mechanics, the timing, and the specifics of how Congress moves forward on impeachment to them.”

Doocy then asked the press secretary whether Biden plans to do as Trump did, and declare his reelection bid on his first day in office. Psaki responded by noting that politics were not the focus of the president’s day.

