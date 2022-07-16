Biden Pushes Back When Pressed About Gas Prices: ‘They’ve Been Coming Down Every Single Day – We’ll See More’ in a ‘Couple Weeks’

President Joe Biden pushed back when NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander raised the issue of gas prices, pointing out “They’ve been coming down every single day” and predicting his Saudi trip will have an impact in a “couple weeks.”

Biden took questions from reporters Friday after he described what happened during his meeting with MBS and other leaders after reporters were led away.

During his initial remarks, the president said he and the Saudis “had a good discussion on ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies to support global economic growth. And that will begin shortly.”

“And I’m doing all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America, which I expect to happen. The Saudis share that urgency, and based on our discussions today, I expect we’ll see further steps in the coming weeks,” Biden said.

During the Q&A, Alexander asked President Biden when this visit might have an impact at the pump:

Q On gas prices, if I may, you said that we’ll see relief at some point in the not-too-distant future. What is the message to Americans who are looking for that relief now? When should they expect to see a real change in prices, though they’ve already been coming down? THE PRESIDENT: But there’s been a real change. Q They’ve already been coming down. THE PRESIDENT: That’s right. They’ve been coming down every single day, to the best of my knowledge. Q When will we see the impact of this visit? THE PRESIDENT: I suspect you won’t see that for another couple weeks. And we’ll see more when we see gas stations start to lower their price consistent with what they’re paying for the oil. That’s another issue.

Gas prices have been falling sharply for weeks, as Alexander and the president noted.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com