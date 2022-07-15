WATCH: Saudi Security ‘Grabbed’ NBC’s Peter Alexander as He Shouted To MBS About Apologizing for Khashoggi Murder

Saudi security personnel “grabbed” NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander as he shouted questions about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Biden and MBS each gave brief remarks at the top of their meeting, minutes after the Fist Bump Heard ‘Round the World, after which Alexander began shouting to the leaders about Khashoggi, whose murder is believed to have been ordered by MBS.

Pool reporter Emily Goodin described the scene, including the “smirk” from MBS at Alexander’s outburst:

Pool was led into a large room where the POTUS and MBS meeting was taking place. The two men walked in together at 7:34 pm. They sat facing one another across from a large rectangular table. Each man had aides along his side. American and Saudi flags lined the back wall. MBS spoke first welcoming POTUS to Saudi Arabia. Biden spoke second. Neither man could be heard. Boom mics were not allowed in the room. Neither man shouted to responded questions which were Jamal Khashoggi – will you apologize to his family and do you still consider Saudi Arabia a pariah? MBS smirked/smiled when Peter Alexander shouted his question on Jamal Khashoggi. Pool was in room less than 2 minutes. Pool is endeavoring to get audio and will share if we succeed.

In a tweet shortly after the photo op, Alexander reported he was grabbed by security.

“‘Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?’ I shouted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the end of the press pool spray,” Alexander wrote, and added “MBS had a slight smirk, before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly.”

“Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?” I shouted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the end of the press pool spray. MBS had a slight smirk, before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly. pic.twitter.com/htrSAvu2f7 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 15, 2022

Another reporter shouted to Biden, “Is Saudi Arabia still a pariah?”

Watch above via NBC News.

