Biden Says Democrats ‘May Have to Do a Virtual Convention’

Last week the Democraic National Committee pushed its presidential convention to August. Given ongoing concerns and questions about how long taking measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus will be necessary for, Joe Biden suggested the party may need to hold a “virtual convention” instead.

On ABC’s This Week Sunday morning, Biden said, “We’re going to have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention.”

” I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place,” he continued. “And that’s very possible.”

“What we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well.”

