Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Torches ‘Vile’ RFK Jr. Remarks — ‘Racist And Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories’ That Come From Them

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre torched “vile” remarks from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about COVID, as well as the “racist and antisemitic” themes that underpinned them.

The New York Post released explosive video of Kennedy floating stunning insinuations about the virus “targeting” Black people and Caucasians and sparing Jews and Chinese people.

At Monday’s briefing, AP correspondent Zeke Miller asked about the comments, and KJP began with a caution about the Hatch Act — then pilloried the “vile” comments at length:

ZEKE MILLER: And separately, Kirby got a question about Congresswoman Jayapal’s comments. I was going to ask you about another Democratic official’s comments. Robert F. Kennedy was filmed at a dinner suggesting that COVID-19 was ethni- –ethnically targeted at certain populations. The President is the leader of the Democratic Party. Does he believe that — that sort of language, rhetoric, sentiment has any place in the Democratic Party or in American public life at all?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It’s an important question. And I want to be careful here because I don’t want to address a 2024 candidate, right? We’re not going to do that from here.

But what I will say, more broadly, which I think is important, because I think is — you look at the last two, three years since 2020, since this pandemic hit, there are countless Americans — American families who are seeing an empty seat at the Thanksgiving table — right? — for the past — who knows? — couple of years — past year — a coup- — coup- — a couple of year because of what the pandemic has done to this — to — to families across this country, because of the suffering of COVID.

And that is something that we have to acknowledge. And that is something that it’s important that we speak to because, if anything, all of us probably have that same — sadly, that same thing in common that we have lost someone that we loved because of this pandemic.

So, the claims made on that tape is false. It is vile. And they put our — they put our fellow Americans in danger. If you think about the — the racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories that come out of — of saying those types of things. It’s a — it’s an attack on our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans. And so, it is important that we essentially speak out when we hear those claims made more — more broadly.

I want to quote something that the American Jewish Committee said, which is the “assertion that COVID was genetically engineered to spare Jewish and Chinese people is deeply offensive and incredibly dangerous. Every aspect of [these] comments reflect some of the most abhorrent antisemitic conspiracy theories throughout history and contributes to today’s dangerous rise of antisemitism.”

And so, this is something that — you know, that this President and this whole administration is going to stand against. When you hear that type of false — those false claims against — against those — against Asian Americans, against Jewish Americans, we’re going to continue to speak out.

And we believe — and this is something that we just heard: It’s important to protect the dignity and of — of our fellow Americans. It’s important to respect our fellow Americans. And so, it is, as — as you can understand, the core principle of our country.