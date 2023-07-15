Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Caught On Tape Floating Stunning Claim About COVID and Jews

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was caught on tape floating a stunning conspiracy theory about COVID, which has earned blistering condemnation from Jewish groups.

Kennedy’s longshot candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination has been drawing attention from a media thirsty for drama in the race and a slice of voters who, for a variety of reasons, have had him polling between ten and twenty percent since he announced — despite his affinity for anti-science conspiracy theories.

That affinity was on full display at a fart-filled press dinner this week, and The New York Post has now posted explosive video — scored by reporter and Mediaite alum Jon Levine — of Kennedy holding forth on the COVID virus:

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dished out wild COVID-19 conspiracy theories this week during a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant, claiming the bug was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. … “COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged.

The outburst drew condemnation from groups like the ADL, who slammed Kennedy in a statement to The Post:

“The claim that COVID-19 was a bioweapon created by the Chinese or Jews to attack Caucasians and black people is deeply offensive and feeds into sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”

Kennedy was recently involved in a well-publicized viral dustup involving podcaster Joe Rogan and vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez over his unhinged views on the COVID vaccine.

Kennedy sat for a wild interview with Rogan, and Rogan attempted to pressure Hotez — with help from Elon Musk — into debating the candidate on the air.

Watch above via The New York Post.

