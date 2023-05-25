Biden Spox Rips ‘Censorship’ When Asked About Amanda Gorman Inauguration Poem ‘Banned From An Elementry School’ In Florida

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted Florida’s treatment of Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem as “ccensorship” when asked about it during a briefing.

As a result of new restrictive policies enacted under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb” was removed from the elementary school section of a Miami Lakes school and restricted to the middle school section.

At Monday’s briefing, Reuters White House correspondent Andrea Shalal asked Jean-Pierre about the issue, and Jean-Pierre ripped the restriction as “censorship”:

MS. SHALAL: Okay. And then just real quickly on Amanda Gorman’s poem being — being banned in a Florida elementary school. Do you have a comment on that move? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Sure. So, look, the President was proud to have Ms. Gorman — the youngest Inaugural Poet speak at his inauguration, as you all know, just a little — two — over — over two years ago. As Ms. Gorman said herself, the poem, “The Hill We Climb” was written so that all young people would see themselves in a historical moment. And the President and his min- — administration certainly stand with her, as he was, again, very proud to have her at his inauguration. Banning books is censorship. Period. That’s what that is. When you ban a book, you are censoring. It is — it limits American freedom — Americans’ freedom, and we should all stand against that type of — that type of act when it comes to banning of books.

Some conservatives object to the term “ban” but the books have been removed from the elementary school collection, and the school district would not respond when asked if those students can still access the book in its new location.

The parent who complained about the poem said it was “not educational” and “have (sic) indirectly hate messages,” and misidentified the author as Oprah Winfrey.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com