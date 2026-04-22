BREAKING: Georgia Democrat David Scott Dead at 80

U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-GA), who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 23 years after winning 12 terms, has died. He was 80 years old.

As noted in a report from Politico, news of Scott’s death was announced by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) during a Wednesday committee hearing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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