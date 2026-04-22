BREAKING: Georgia Democrat David Scott Dead at 80
Apr 22nd, 2026, 1:33 pm
U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-GA), who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 23 years after winning 12 terms, has died. He was 80 years old.
As noted in a report from Politico, news of Scott’s death was announced by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) during a Wednesday committee hearing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓