Trump Celebrates as Iran Reverses Course on 8 Female Protesters Set to Be Hanged: ‘Respected My Request’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated Iran agreeing to free eight female protesters who were set to be publicly hanged later in the day, with the president saying Iran’s unnamed theocratic leaders “respected [his] request” to halt the executions.

Trump announced the deal via his Truth Social account on Wednesday, one day after he urged Iran not to kill the women.

Here is his full post on Truth Social about it:

Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The day before, Trump posted he would “greatly appreciate” the release of the eight women. “Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!” Trump said on Tuesday.

There are not a ton of details on the women who were facing execution. Trump’s Tuesday plea was in response to a post from pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby, who shared a picture of the eight women on X. The New York Post identified one of them as Bita Hemmati, a “protester arrested during the anti-regime demonstrations in January.”

Hemmati was accused of multiple crimes by Iran’s regime, including throwing objects like concrete blocks and using explosives, as well as protesting, according to the Post report.

Two other women were identified in the pictures as having participated in anti-regime protests — 33-year-old Mahboubeh Shabani and 16-year-old Diana Taherabadi.

Trump’s post thanking Iran comes as he looks to strike another deal to end the war.

He has given Iran a 3-5 day extension on the ceasefire that was set to expire on Wednesday.

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