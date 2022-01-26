President Joe Biden declined to answer reporters’ questions at the White House about reports that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire.

“Every justice has the right and the opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do and announce it on their own,” said Biden during a meeting with CEOs. “There has been no announcement from Justice Breyer. Let him make whatever statement he’s going to make and I’ll be happy to talk about it later.”

Following reporters shouting questions at the president, Biden said, “I’ll be happy to talk about this later.”

A few moments later, Biden jokingly asked one of the panelists, Cummins chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger, “Wanna go to the Supreme Court, Tom?”

“I’m just gonna demur on that one,” replied Linebarger.

NBC News’ Pete Williams broke the news of Breyer’s retirement.

Names of who could succeed Breyer include Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Leondra Kruger, and outgoing NAACP Legal Defense Fund president and director-counsel Sherrilyn Ifill. Biden pledged as a presidential candidate that, if elected, he would nominate the first Black woman were there to be a Supreme Court vacancy.

