Biden Tells Reporter He Supports Mideast Countries Recognizing Israel Even if it Means Palestine ‘Losing Leverage’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday said he supported countries in the Middle East recognizing the country of Israel, even if it meant Palestine “loses leverage” in its push for a two-state solution.

The exchange came after a press event as Biden paused his departure to take one last question from a reporter who was still shouting.

“If I may ask, President Trump has just announced … an economic normalization deal between Serbia and Kosovo,” the reporter said. “Part of that deal is Kosovo and Israel having diplomatic normalization. You have stated that you support a two-state solution in the Middle East. Would you support more Muslim majority countries normalizing relations with Israel even though it may mean that the Palestinians will lose leverage in their fight toward a two-state solution?”

“Well, first of all, I’m not — I don’t know what the deal is you’re referring to,” Biden replied. “What I have argued relative to Serbia and Kosovo is that Kosovo should be an independent country, not a part of Serbia.”

A White House summit on Friday ended with Serbia and Kosovo — which announced its independence from Serbia in 2008 — agreeing to move their embassies to Jerusalem. The move will make Kosovo the first Muslim-majority country to do so.

Biden added: “I think normalization of relations among countries is, by and large, in almost every instance, a good thing. To have a Muslim-majority country normalizing relations with Israel, in a generic sense, seems positive to me, but I have to know the detail of what’s happening, what’s going on. And I don’t know that. You may be right that that would cause the Palestinians to lose leverage in a decision on a two-state solution.”

The reporter followed up by asking whether Biden supported more “more countries recognizing Israel,” to which he responded, “I do, absolutely I do. I do. And I think that’s the thing, recognizing Israel as an independent Jewish state. I think that’s important. But also I believe that Israel has to be prepared to work toward a genuine two-state solution.”

