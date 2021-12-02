President Joe Biden falsely claimed on Wednesday that he was met with Golda Meir about being a liaison between her administration and the Egyptians during the 1967 Six-Day War – except Meir was not yet Israel’s prime minister and Biden was in law school at the time.

“I was saying to a couple of younger members of my staff before I came over about the many times I’ve been to Israel. I said, now all of a sudden I realized, ‘God, you’re getting old, Biden,’” he said during the White House Hanukkah party. “I have known every prime minister well since Golda Meir, including Golda Meir.”

“And during the Six-Day War I had an opportunity to, she invited me to come over,” continued the president. “I was going to be the liaison between she and the Egyptians about the Suez [Canal] and so on and so forth.”

Biden did meet with Meir in 1973 when she was prime minister and he was a U.S. senator. The meeting was on the night before the Yom Kippur War, where Israel would go on to achieve a narrow and solemn victory. Also, the Israelis reportedly did not view Biden as a liaison.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apparent confusion.

The mishap by Biden was not his first as it relates to the Jewish community.

In September, Biden falsely claimed, during a call with Jewish leaders ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, that he visited the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in the aftermath of the October 2018 massacre. Eleven people were killed in the shooting, which was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

“I remember spending time at the … going to the Tree of Life Synagogue …,” said Biden.

However, the synagogue’s executive director told The New York Post that Biden has not visited the synagogue since the shooting.

The White House later issued a statement saying that Biden called the synagogue’s rabbi in 2019 to express condolences and support. The rabbi confirmed the existence of the call.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com