Biden White House ‘Less Concerned About Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter Than Many Democrats’: Report

The Biden White House is reported as “less concerned about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter than many Democrats.”

“Joe Biden has reinstated a cozy Washington tradition, hosting a holiday party for journalists. Bosses and top correspondents will be in town this week, drinking government eggnog and eating a cake shaped like the White House,” reported Semafor on Monday.

Citing “recent interviews” with officials, Max Tani reported, “Biden’s team believes Twitter is largely valuable for just two things”: “Selling its message to journalists and other influential figures” and “encouraging friendly activists to put pressure on those elite voices.”

“There’s a crowd within the White House that cares about disinformation and thinks it’s a major problem for Democrats narrowly and democracy more broadly,” an administration official told Tani regarding the light moderation and making the social media site friendly to conservatives. “But it’s probably a minority.”

Influential left-wing figures, despite their disdain for the Musk-led Twitter, aren’t leaving the platform, reported NBC News on Sunday.

“Until there is a viable alternative, I will be at Twitter, and you will have to pry my fingers from my phone,” said writer Molly Jong-Fast.

“I want to be diplomatic. I think Musk is an entitled jerk, and so participating in a platform of his just helps him out, and I generally don’t like helping out entitled jerks,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

“Some people I know have left. I’m not leaving,” said scholar Norm Ornstein. “To leave Twitter would be costly in a whole host of ways. I’ve got something like 230,000 followers. And that’s meaningful in a whole bunch of ways. … I don’t know if I could recreate that.”

“I wish I could get away from it,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY). “And since [Musk’s] purchase, there’s even more vitriol and bullying and hostility and just inhumanity that takes place there. I feel awful as I scroll the things people say.”

