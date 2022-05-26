Bill de Blasio Gets Only 6 Percent of the Vote in Brutal New Congressional Poll

A new WPIX/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll, published Thursday, shows former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio with only 6 percent after he officially announced a run last Friday for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

The poll is particularly bruising given that the former two-term mayor left office only last year and the district is comprised entirely of his former constituents.

The poll found that nearly 7 percent of those surveyed support Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and 5 percent support New York State Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou. The poll of 500 “very likely Democratic voters” was conducted between May 24-25 and has a margin of error of 4.3 percent.

A whopping 77 percent of very likely Democratic voters remained undecided.

Jones who was forced out of his Westchester County-based district to avoid a primary battle with Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) has a steep hill to climb to show voters he cares about the district.

The Hill notes that the poll also found that 87 percent of Democratic voters believe it is “very” or “somewhat” important for a candidate to live in the district they seek to represent.

Jones, who was one of the first two gay Black men in Congress, released a statement connecting his LGBTQ roots to the district:

New York’s 10th District is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Since long before the Stonewall Uprising, queer people of color have sought refuge within its borders. I was proud to be elected as one of the first openly gay, Black members of Congress and I’m excited to make my case for why I’m the right person to lead this district forward and to continue my work in Congress to save our democracy from the threats of the far right.

