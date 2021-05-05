CNBC host Jim Cramer said Wednesday he used his cryptocurrency profits to pay for an electric Hummer — a month after he credited Bitcoin with paying off his mortgage.

“I sold half of my Ethereum yesterday, David, and I put some money down to own a Hummer,” Cramer said in a segment with the network’s David Faber.

“How much crypto do you actually own?” an incredulous Faber asked. Cramer said it was “enough to do the job,” prompting Faber to follow up, “Really? What job is that?”

Cramer failed to provide a clear answer. He made the comment after saying on Monday that wasn’t going to sell his holdings, though it isn’t the first time the iconoclastic CNBC host evidently had a change of heart. His claim in April that he paid off his mortgage by selling bitcoin came after he expressed an ample amount of skepticism, which included memorably dismissing it in 2017 as “monopoly money.”

General Motors’ latest electric Hummers sell at a retail price of $80,000. Cramer said previously that he bought Ethereum in March during a period that it was trading around $1,600 to bid on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) being auctioned by Time Magazine.

Cramer said he lost the auction — to a winning bidder who forked over $435,000 — but kept the digital currency. As of Wednesday afternoon, Ethereum was trading at a price slightly above $3,400.

