Federal Judge Reportedly Had Sex With Police Officer in Chambers During Work Hours

A U.S. district court judge had their reprimand upheld after an investigation concluded that the judge had sex with a police officer in chambers on multiple occasions during work hours.

On Friday, the U.S. Judicial Conference’s Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability upheld a reprimand of the judge issued by the 11th Circuit.

The name of the judge, who is married but not to the officer, has not been revealed publicly. The officer’s name has also not been disclosed.

The reprimand barred the judge from serving as chief judge and serving on Judicial Conference Committees. It also required the judge to apologize to former law clerks interviewed as part of the investigation.

Last year, a law clerk working for the judge reported that the judge had sex with a uniformed police officer in the judge’s chambers on multiple occasions during business hours.

Reuters reported the extent of the unnamed judge’s poor decisions, which also include attending a campaign event for a district attorney:

After the unnamed judge initially denied the allegations when first confronted by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor in September 2025, Pryor appointed a special committee to investigate. The investigation found that the judge engaged in an extramarital affair, attended ​a political campaign event for ​the district attorney and ⁠made false statements when the judge denounced the claims as “baseless” and “outrageous.” While the unnamed judge had initially denied the claims, the judge through a lawyer in October 2025 recanted and admitted ​to the affair, which had been going on for about two years. The officer’s police ​department during the ⁠time of the undisclosed affair was involved in numerous criminal and civil cases. While the judge was not assigned any cases in which the officer or the police department was a party or a witness, the investigative panel found that was due ⁠to “happenstance.” As ​for the political events, the investigative committee found the judge knowingly attended ​an event hosted by a district attorney’s campaign. While the judge did so for the purpose of reuniting with former colleagues, the 11th Circuit said judges ​under the Judicial Code of Conduct must refrain from attending events organized by political candidates.

Also not revealed publicly was which district court the judge serves on. The 11th Circuit handles appeals for the federal district courts in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

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