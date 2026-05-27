The View Crew Completely Baffled by RFK’s Bare Hands Snake Wrangling: ‘Very Freudian’

The ladies of The View were all shocked and disgusted by a clip of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrangling two snakes at Dr. Mehmet Oz’s house, with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin saying it was “the first time” she ever felt bad for serpents.

“I hate snakes, but that’s not the proper way. Those are living beings to deal with them,” Griffin vented on Wednesday. “He’s kind of juggling them. You get a stick and get them out of the road gently and let them be. You don’t flail them around.”

Joy Behar jumped in to quip it looked “very Freudian” – which drew a mix of laughs and groans from the crowd.

If you missed it, RFK Jr. posted a clip on Tuesday of him grabbing two black snakes at Dr. Oz’s Florida beach house.

“You are nuts!” his wife Cheryl Hines could be heard saying in the background.

RFK Jr. just smiled and proudly showed off his catches for the camera; it took him 8 seconds to grab both snakes, which were cornered on a patio. The snakes then got restless and started jumping around as he dangled them, and he ended up getting bit on the finger.

“Honey, honey, let it go,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star pleaded, right as the snake took a bite. “Oh my God!… Bobby, Bobby, please!”

RFK Jr. looked at his finger but didn’t appear to be fazed by it.

The View crew didn’t enjoy it, though.

Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Is this really what you want to see from the Health Department [boss]?”

Sarah Haines then asked “can’t we have a little boom-boom without being interrupted? Like, they were having sex.”

The other ladies all then asked who was hooking up. Haines informed them it was mating season for snakes and that RFK Jr. had rudely interrupted them.

Sunny Hostin just seemed baffled by it, saying it was “just so strange.”

Watch above via ABC.

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