Spencer Pratt Says He Doesn’t Want ICE in LA: ‘I’ve Eaten More Mexican Food Than Any White Person’

Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt (R) claimed he’s “eaten more Mexican food than any white person” while making it clear he does not want ICE in his city in an extensive interview with Vanity Fair published on Wednesday.

In it, Pratt laid out more of his vision and motivation for his mayoral campaign. Pratt is best known for making his name on reality television shows like The Hills, but his campaign has picked up serious momentum and donors as he’s directly challenged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) and her leadership during the Pacific Palisades fires, which destroyed thousands of structures, including Pratt’s home.

Pratt admitted he originally ran for office to do as much “damage” as possible to Bass. The Republican has made a major splash with his AI-generated videos, which often depict Bass as villain characters like Darth Vader and Joker.

Pratt’s support is a unique mix of people from both sides of the political aisle, but his focus on crime and Bass’s leadership has aligned him with the MAGA movement in many ways, with President Donald Trump even recently praising the candidate.

“I’d like to see him do well,” the president said last week about Pratt. “I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

Pratt needs to finish in the top two in a June 2 primary in order to move on to the November general election, and polling regularly has him coming in second behind Bass.

There is at least one major point that Pratt and Trump disagree on: the latter’s current mass deportation efforts.

ICE and Border Patrol have controversially deployed to cities like Los Angeles to arrest illegal migrants. While Pratt supports more efforts by the city to clean up homelessness and bring down crime, he does not support ICE arresting people at businesses for being in the country illegally. According to the VF interview, he “wants federal immigration officers out of Los Angeles.”

“I’ve said a million times, I don’t want ICE here but I want to get the murderers and rapists out,” Pratt said. “I’ve eaten more Mexican food than any white person in Los Angeles. I love Mexican people… I ate Mexican [food] three days a week for literally maybe 10 years.”

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