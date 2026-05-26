CNN’s medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner delivered a startling health assessment of President Donald Trump ahead of another physical exam for the commander in chief at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Reiner, speaking to CNN anchor Kate Bolduan on Tuesday, began by saying that the American people deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump, who turns 80 next month, is “fit for duty.”

He said he would like to see a better explanation for some of Trump’s “visible health concerns,” including the bruising on his hands, which the White House has tried to explain away as a result of frequent handshakes, and swollen ankles.

Reiner then brought up Trump’s apparent inability to stay awake during some events, and offered a diagnosis, one that he called “severe.”

“The president has severe daytime somnolence,” he said. “He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.”

Daytime somnolence, or hypersomnia, is the uncontrollable urge to fall asleep during the day, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Reiner added that with daytime somnolence comes an increased risk of dementia and heart attacks, lowered cognitive function, and a decline in mental faculties.

“It’s a real problem,” he said. “And the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day. And I’d like to hear what the White House has done to evaluate- why the president has this increased daytime somnolence and what they’re doing to improve that.”

“President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Watch above via CNN.

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