Bloomberg is facing widespread backlash over an op-ed in which the author argued that inflation “stings most” for those making less than $300,000 per year, but can be combatted by eating lentils instead of meat and neglecting your pet’s health.

In the column — which was published last week but went viral Saturday — writer Teresa Ghilarducci proposed a number of solutions for combatting rising prices which were widely mocked on social media. The op-ed was titled: “Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here’s How to Deal.”

Ghilarducci’s solutions on how to deal include giving up meat and instead opting for lentils.

“When it comes to food, don’t be afraid to explore,” the writer advised readers. She added, “Meat prices have increased about 14% from February 2021 and will go up even more. Though your palate may not be used to it, tasty meat substitutes include vegetables (where prices are up a little over 4%, or lentils and beans, which are up about 9%).”

Another of Ghilarducci’s proposals? Skip the vet’s bill.

“If you’re one of the many Americans who became a new pet owner during the pandemic, you might want to rethink those costly pet medical needs,” she wrote. “It may sound harsh, but researchers actually don’t recommend pet chemotherapy — which can cost up to $10,000 — for ethical reasons.”

In a rare bit of bipartisan condemnation, the Bloomberg column got completely destroyed by observers of all political stripes. Here’s a very small sampling of the reaction:

