Bob Dylan Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old in 1965

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1965, a new lawsuit claims.

Dylan, now 80, would have been 23 or 24 at the time the events allegedly took place.

The girl, identified only as “J.C.,” is seeking damages for “severe psychological damage and emotional trauma caused by Dylan’s wrongful and criminal acts.”

According to the suit, he “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.

The lawsuit was filed in the New York State Supreme Court under the state’s Child Victim Act, which temporarily eliminated the statute of limitations for victims who were sexually abused as minors to file a lawsuit. The window to file closed on Saturday.

The lawsuit states that J.C. had just turned 12 in April 1965 and that between April and May of that year, Dylan “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff, J.C., to lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did.”

Dylan is accused of giving the girl drugs and alcohol before sexually assaulting and physically abusing her. The lawsuit mentions his apartment at the iconic Hotel Chelsea in Manhattan as a place where abusive acts allegedly occurred.

A spokesperson for the singer told NBC News that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

One of the attorneys for J.C., Daniel Isaacs, told The Daily Beast that “the complaint speaks for itself” and that they “shall prove our allegations in a court of law.”

